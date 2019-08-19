Why Manchester United did not sell Marcos Rojo to Premier League side

Manchester United added a much-needed centre defender to their squad in Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, which solves their defensive issues to some extent.

Along with the addition, they are also aiming at offloading a few players they believe are surplus to requirements and Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo are two of those. While Sanchez has reportedly found a club in Inter Milan, who are ready to take him on board, Rojo is yet to finalise a deal.

The Argentine defender was close to a move to Everton on the Premier League deadline day, however, a move didn’t materialise and Rojo had to stay put. Reportedly, the defender wasn’t happy with the fact that United blocked his move as he is aware that he wouldn’t get much game time at Old Trafford.

According to reports in Times, it has been revealed that club owners Joel and Avram Glazer vetoed Rojo’s move to Everton as they believe the Merseyside club to be their direct rivals. The report adds that a loan deal had been agreed upon but Manchester United owners pulled the plug at the last minute.