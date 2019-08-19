Reports: Barcelona star orders agent to reject all offers as he decides to stay at the club

Barcelona didn’t have the best of starts to their La Liga season as they lost to Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in their league opener. With a week to go before the next league match, the club will try to close down possible deals as soon as possible.

While Neymar is currently the point of focus for Barcelona with Real Madrid involved in the race for Brazilian star as well, they will need to offload a few stars before pouncing on the opportunity to re-sign their former player from Paris Saint-Germain.

With Philippe Coutinho’s loan move to Bayern Munich now confirmed, names like Nelson Semedo and Ivan Rakitic might be on their way out of the club as well. Arturo Vidal’s name came up recently as one of the stars willing to leave the club with Inter Milan interesting in his signature.

However, according to reports in Spanish publication Sport, the Chilean international has ordered his agent to stop listening to offers from other clubs and has made up his mind to stay at Barcelona.

The report adds that manager Ernesto Valverde is happy with Vidal and though Barcelona might have been tempted to sell him for the right fee, the player has decided to stay put.