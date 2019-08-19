Reports: Manchester United star already decided on Inter Milan jersey number as move edges closer

Manchester United aren’t done with their transfer business just yet. While the Red Devils are not expecting any surprise late incomings, there may be a couple of outgoings to feal with. Among those is Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to join Inter Milan in the coming days. In fact, the Chilean has already selected his new shirt number!

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has already decided which number to wear for his stint with Inter Milan. The Chilean is expected to don the number ‘7’, following in the footsteps of legends such as Luis Figo and Francisco Moriero.

Sanchez has been linked with a move to Milan in the past few days, with the window in Italy open until September 2. The ex-Arsenal star is expected to join the Nerazzurri on a temporary basis, becoming the second Manchester United player to head to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this summer.

The Chile international joined Manchester United in January 2018 in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan but has failed to live up to the expectations. He has scored just five times in forty-five appearances despite being the club’s highest earner at a reported €500,000 per week.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have already lost Romelu Lukaku to Inter, after the Belgian striker completed a €73 Million move earlier in the window.