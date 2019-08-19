Reports: Barcelona star ready to move to PSG in Neymar deal; replacement lined up

Barcelona are currently locked in a transfer battle with Real Madrid for former player Neymar Jr. However, the Blaugrana are restricted financially and can only approach the Brazil international should they pay PSG a handsome fee and a player in return. Luckily, one star has agreed to be a part of such move.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona right-back, Nelson Semedo, is ready to accept a move to Paris Saint Germain in a swap deal with Neymar. The Portuguese defender was reportedly asked to be included in the deal by the Parisians and the player himself has no qualms about the move.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will have to pay PSG a huge fee along with Semedo in order to appease them into selling Neymar. The figure reported is close to €150 Million, along with the player and €40 Million in variables.

Meanwhile, Barcelona themselves will need a new player at the right-back position if they end up sending Semedo to Paris. The Blaugrana will only be left with Moussa Wague in such a scenario, with Sergi Roberto moving up to play in midfield.

As a result, they are expected to go in for Joshua Kimmich or Trent Alexander-Arnold, although, getting either of them this close to the transfer deadline will prove to be a mammoth task.