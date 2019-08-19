Reports: Premier League giants ready to accept Real Madrid star in swap deal for midfielder

Real Madrid have been on the lookout for a midfielder since the start of the summer transfer window but haven’t been able to zero in on a name and complete the deal.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was on top of their agenda but the English giants’ asking price of €160 million put them off and with the English transfer window now shut and United without a replacement for the Frenchman, it is highly unlikely that Pogba will move to Madrid this summer.

Another Premier League midfielder on their agenda is Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen. While Zinedine Zidane is not a big fan of the Spurs player, Florentino Perez believes Eriksen will improve Madrid’s midfield.

Moreover, the fact that Tottenham have already signed a replacement for the Danish playmaker in Giovani Lo Celso means they can be convinced to let him leave for Madrid. Spurs, however, are asking for €90 million for Eriksen, which Madrid aren’t sure about paying straight up as he only has a year left on his contract.

Therefore, according to reports in Don Balon, Madrid are ready to wait it out till January and then make a move as that will bring down Eriksen’s market value drastically. The report goes on to add that they might even be eager to include James Rodriguez to make it a swap deal. Apparently, Spurs are interested in the Colombian playmaker and will accept him in a swap deal if Madrid make the offer in January.