Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sell star midfielder as they eye UEFA Champions League title

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus with an eye on winning the UEFA Champions League with a third club. However, in his first season at the club, they could only make it to the quarterfinals.

This season though, the Serie A giants and the Portuguese talisman, both don’t want to miss out on the biggest prize in European club competition. As a result, they have made some quality signings in defence and midfield to ensure they don’t fall off in the UCL this time.

However, along with the incomings, the club need to clear out some players manager Maurizio Sarri doesn’t have in his plans. While Paulo Dybala is one player who might end up leaving the club by the transfer deadline day on 2nd September, another name has joined the list.

According to reports in Don Balon, Ronaldo doesn’t want Emre Can at the club as he doesn’t think that the former Liverpool midfielder is good enough to push for the biggest trophy in Europe. Moreover, there have been reports that Bayern Munich and PSG have shown interest in him, which will only facilitate Juventus’s plans.

The Turin-based side added two quality midfielders to the squad in Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot and have more than enough options to ensure their midfield dominates the game and help them win more titles.