Reports: Manchester United target & Cristiano Ronaldo teammate spotted with UCL club’s officials ahead of possible move

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been a hot name in the ongoing summer transfer window and it seems there’s still more to his transfer saga.

The Argentine forward was linked with Manchester United while the English transfer window was in full swing. As the deadline day neared, United walked out of the deal and Dybala was then rumoured to be heading towards Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the deal with Spurs broke off as well and he stayed put at Juventus for the time being. The diminutive forward made headlines again when he scored a stunner for his side in a pre-season friendly.

And now according to reports in il Giornale.it, Dybala has been spotted with Inter Milan officials at a restaurant near Lake Como. The 25-year-old posted stories on social media platform Instagram where he can be seen spending some time off the game at the famous lake in Italy.

Whether there is any truth in the rumours remains to be seen but the forward is set to be linked with a handful of more clubs before the transfer deadline day or if a club manages to sign him before that. Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in him as well.