Reports: Barcelona interested in Neymar only to keep Lionel Messi happy

Barcelona appear to be fighting tooth and nail with arch rivals Real Madrid to sign Neymar. But focus on the word appear before you read the rest of this story.

Le Parisien claim that though Barcelona have been in the news for their constant interest in Neymar, it may only be to appease one man – Lionel Messi.

Reports claim that Messi and Neymar developed a strong friendship during their time together at Barcelona, and after learning that the Brazilian was interested in returning to the Nou Camp, Messi has been keen to link up with him once more.

However, Barcelona realise that any chance of signing Neymar would mean they would have to part with as much as 222 million euros, which is what they received to sell him to PSG in the first place.

Moreover, there are still three years left on Neymar’s contract, and PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has categorically stated that there will be no sale till there isn’t a replacement in place.

The fact that the Catalans preferred to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for big money earlier in the summer transfer window means that their interest in Neymar was never that strong to begin with, and this sudden interest might just have been a bluff all along.