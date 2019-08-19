Reports: Barcelona board ignores Ernesto Valverde’s request of keeping star midfielder at club

Barcelona have had a decent transfer window so far but they want to make it even better by re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. But that won’t be easy by any stretch of the imagination.

The French champions have slapped a €200 million price tag on the Brazilian and are not ready to negotiate if any club doesn’t meet their valuation. Barcelona have tried to offer player plus cash for the player but so far no deal has materialised.

Moreover, the fact that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has entered the thick of things as well, makes this a transfer saga to watch out for. However, both the clubs will have to offload some players if they wish to bring Neymar back to Spain.

According to reports in Don Balon, Barcelona board have placed multiple players on the transfer list, one of which is Brazilian midfielder Rafinha. The 26-year-old has impressed coach Ernesto Valverde, however, who is adamant on making sure that the player stays with the club after the 2nd September transfer deadline day.

Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti are the two other players who have been transfer-listed by the club, the report adds. With Philippe Coutinho already on his way to Bayern Munich, it remains to be seen which of these players are sacrificed to bring Neymar back to Barcelona.