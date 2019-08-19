Manchester United failed to add depth into their attack, barring the signing of Daniel James. The Red Devils were linked with a plethora of players, one of whom has recently even agreed on a move to Napoli. However, the Red Devils could still end up stealing his signature.

According to Tuttonapoli, Napoli have agreed personal terms with former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente. The Spaniard has been a free agent since leaving Spurs at the end of last season, with Manchester United among his suitors.

Napoli have reportedly offered Llorente a €2.5 Million-a-year contract, which will run on until 2022. However, despite agreeing on a deal, the Serie A giants have asked the striker to wait in the wings. The Partenopei are still in talks with Inter Milan to sign wantaway striker Mauro Icardi, with reports even suggesting that a €60 Million fee was close to being agreed. As a result, if they end up signing the Argentine, the move for Llorente will be off.

That, in turn, will allow Manchester United to swoop in and potentially sign Llorente themselves. The 34-year-old has been touted as a replacement for Inter Milan-bound Alexis Sanchez and was even linked with a move to Old Trafford in the final days of the English transfer window.