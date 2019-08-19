Reports: Manchester United failed with summer move for Dutch winger

Manchester United had a hit-and-miss kind of transfer window this time around. The Red Devils brought in some quality defensive replacements but failed to back-up their attack. Reports now suggest that they did make a move for one Dutch star but failed to get the deal over the line.

According to a report by the Mirror, Manchester United were among three clubs who failed with a move for PSV Eindhoven star Steven Berwijn. The Dutchman was considered to be one of Red Devils; prime transfer candidates going into the window. However, their interest eventually ceased and they began to look elsewhere.

Had Manchester United made a move for the youngster, it would’ve cost them €25 Million, which happened to be his release clause. Everton and Wolves too showed interest, however, Bergwijn ended up signing a new contract at his current club.

All three of the interested clubs, in turn, signed forwards to bolster their attack. Manchester United captured Daniel James from Swansea, Everton signed Alex Iwobi from Arsenal, while Wolves brought in Pedro Neto from Lazio.

Meanwhile, United also spent a world-record fee on Harry Maguire, making him the most expensive defender of all time. They also brought in Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace on a record fee for a full-back before it was eclipsed by Joao Cancelo’s move to Manchester City.