PSG boss Thomas Tuchel reveals stance on Barcelona, Real Madrid target Neymar

Neymar Jr. is close to sealing a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid before the end of the summer transfer window, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Thomas Tuchel has his own take on the situation.

“He will not leave without recruitment, it is not possible,” Tuchel said after PSG were beaten by Rennes.

“It’s clear – if he stays, we will have a player who will help us win.

“We lacked capacity for acceleration. There were small situations where space opened but we were not decisive.”

“I always say the same thing, the transfer window is open even more than 10 days and you think it will be settled tomorrow or the day after tomorrow?” he told Canal+.

“What I think is not important. Today my player cannot play because he has not done any training like the others. This is the situation, and nothing has changed.”

‘It’s between Neymar & the club’ – PSG coach Tuchel

Real Madrid are willing to sign Neymar, but PSG want a replacement as well, while also wanting to make up the money they spent while signing the Brazilian in the first place.

Neymar himself would prefer to go to Barcelona, but the players involved in a possible swap between the two teams are yet to be decided.