Reports: Real Madrid identify Lionel Messi’s teammate as Neymar alternative

Real Madrid and Barcelona are locked in a transfer battle for Neymar Jr. The Brazil international is reportedly unhappy and would prefer moving back to Spain. However, while Barcelona edge the race for him currently, Real Madrid have decided to tempt one of Lionel Messi’s teammates to join them instead.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have identified Paulo Dybala as a potential target if the move to bring Neymar to Spain fails. Los Blancos are locked in a battle with rivals Barcelona for the signature of the Brazil international, with the latter reportedly edging the race.

Meanwhile, any move to bring Dybala to Madrid is expected to cost close to €100 Million. In comparison, it would take the same figure plus a couple of players to tempt Paris Saint Germain into selling Neymar.

Dybala came close to a summer move to Manchester United, taking the place of Romelu Lukaku. However, the Argentine forward ended up rejecting the Red Devils due to several factors. The Juventus star then snubbed a move to Tottenham and has since been linked with a transfer to Paris Saint Germain.

It remains to be seen, however, if Real Madrid make a serious move for Lionel Messi’s international teammate. Los Blancos have had injury troubles, with both Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard ruled out but have begun the season well, beating Celta Vigo by three goals to one.