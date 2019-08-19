Reports: Why Zinedine Zidane does not want Neymar at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been fighting tooth and nail to sign Neymar Jr. ahead of arch rivals Barcelona, but it appears their manager Zinedine Zidane has other plans.

Diario Gol report that Zidane does not want Los Blancos to push too much for the Brazilian, considering the sheer expense of it all, and believes the money can be used more wisely.

And, per the report, wisely would mean investing a bit more and bringing in Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) instead.

‘It’s between Neymar & the club’ – PSG coach Tuchel

The report says that the proposed amount of 180 million euros could be added to, and the revised sum of money may be utilised to make a bid for Mbappe in the next transfer window.

PSG have been unwilling to part ways with the young Frenchman, but Real Madrid have always been in the hunt to sign him anyway, nearly signing him from Monaco before PSG made their move.

A younger option of the two, Mbappe is only nearing his peak potential at the moment, and Zidane believes he could offer more to Los Blancos than Neymar would despite his obvious class and ability.

The constant injuries, controversy, partying, and even his sister are all reasons stated in the report that make Zidane unwilling to sign Neymar from PSG this time around.