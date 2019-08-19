Reports: Monaco agree deal to sign Juventus and Real Madrid target

AS Monaco appear to have won the race to sign a controversial yet highly demanded striker in this summer transfer window ahead of both Real Madrid and Juventus.

Tutto Napoli are one of the sources reporting that Mauro Icardi is heading to Monaco this summer, after reaching an agreement with the club for a deal that could earn him as much as 12 million euros net for five years at the Ligue 1 side.

Napoli were also linked with the Argentine, but failed to put up the offer that Monaco came up with, leading Icardi to choose the French team instead.

The forward has been snubbed by current employers Inter Milan following a strained relationship that became completely toxic after Icardi was stripped of his captaincy last season.

Instead, the Nerazzurri decided to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United this summer, and look set to bring in Alexis Sanchez from the same club.

Icardi had emerged as a target for Real Madrid as well, but Los Blancos preferred to sign Luka Jovic along with Eden Hazard. Reports of a switch with Paulo Dybala at Juventus had also emerged, but they do not seem to have materialised.

Perhaps a new lease of life could be all that the South American needs to bring back his form of old.