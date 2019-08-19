Reports: Manchester United flop set for medical at Inter Milan on Tuesday

Manchester United may end up losing two of their top stars to Inter Milan in this summer transfer window, following the transfer of Romelu Lukaku earlier.

Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Alexis Sanchez looks all set to land in Milan on Tuesday to complete the formalities of his medical ahead of a move to Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku and Sanchez played together last season at United, and look close to being partners in crime once again, but this time at the Nerazzurri, where change is in the offing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likens Alexis Sanchez to a bottle of ketchup

New manager Antonio Conte is making some statement signings, and has the Serie A trophy in his sights as he takes charge of Inter and plans to make wholesale changes.

As for United, it appears that their patience with Sanchez has run out. Placed on high wages, the Chilean has failed to show any of the form he displayed at Arsenal and Barcelona, leading to fans losing faith in him.

Now, reports claim that Sanchez’s agent is discussing the final bits of a deal with Inter in order to let him complete his move to Italy, and end his disastrous time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United take on Wolves on Monday night, and the South American is expected to be absent from the squad.