Reports: PSG to meet with Manchester United target’s representatives on Tuesday

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) may just have found their replacement for a departing Neymar Jr. in this summer transfer window, and he happens to come from Juventus.

Le Parisien are reporting that PSG is set to meet with the representatives of Paulo Dybala as early as Tuesday in the French capital, as a replacement for Neymar.

The Brazilian looks set for a move to La Liga, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid still in the hunt to sign him, while Dybala could be the man to take his place in the PSG front line.

Transfer target Dybala scores twice for Juventus in win over Juventus Primavera

The report says that arrangements are being made to push a deal through for Dybala, since the Parisians want to improve in all parts of the pitch, with the front being one of the areas needing attention.

Also requiring attention is in the goalkeeping position, where the club continues to be linked with Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan, as well as Keylor Navas of Real Madrid, with manager Thomas Tuchel knowing he needs a more secure pair of hands after the departure of Gianluigi Buffon this summer.

But, Dybala clearly remains one of the priorities, and with money seemingly not an issue, some serious inroads might be made with the meeting on Tuesday.