Reports: Real Madrid set to submit final bid for Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Real Madrid have been in the transfer market for a midfielder since the start of the transfer window. Both Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen have been on their radar for quite some time now.

While the English transfer window was still in full flow, Madrid were expected to complete the signing of Pogba from United. However, the Manchester-based side maintained their stance and Los Blancos failed to meet their valuation of the player.

Moreover, with Madrid entering the fray for former Barcelona star Neymar further affected their transfer plans. However, according to reports in Times, Madrid are ready to test United’s resolve and submit a final bid for the Frenchman.

The report adds that the Spanish giants expect Pogba to force a move away from the Premier League. With United holding out for a €140-150 million valuation for the midfielder, Madrid might find it hard to land him in this transfer window with Neymar on their radar as well.

With the transfer window entering its final two weeks, Madrid will have to make a move as soon as possible. Moreover, the fact that United haven’t signed a replacement for Pogba might affect the La Liga giants approach.