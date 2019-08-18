Reports: Zinedine Zidane wants Manchester United target in Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid have been fairly active in the transfer market and are now focussed on adding another midfielder to their ranks along with the signing of Neymar.

Los Blancos have been in the market for a midfielder with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen on their list. However, their move for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has forced them to keep other transfers at bay.

According to reports in Don Balon, Zinedine Zidane has been wanting to sign Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho but president Florentino Perez isn’t in favour of the move. Moreover, Premier League giants United and Manchester City are both interested in the youngster.

Moreover, Los Blancos have resigned to the fact that both the Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed sides are confident of getting the winger on board and thus Perez has given up on his signature. As a result, Neymar is on top of their transfer list and a midfield addition which could improve their squad drastically.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid move in for the Dortmund star or not. But most of the reports claim that Sancho will move back to England with City and United interested in him.