Reports: Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane against each other as Real Madrid continue Neymar pursuit

Real Madrid started their La Liga campaign on a winning note as they got the better of Celta Vigo 3-1 in what was a resounding performance from Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Despite the positive start, Real Madrid are still in the market for a midfielder and are in a transfer battle with Barcelona for the signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French champions are holding out for at least 200 million for the Brazilian superstar who wants to move on from the club after falling out with the club’s owners. And though for a long time Barcelona were the only side interested in his signature, Florentino Perez decided to step in and make things tricky for Madrid’s arch-rivals.

However, as reported by Don Balon, Madrid can only go in for the midfield signing they are so desperate to get if they don’t go in for Neymar. the report adds that Zidane prefers a midfield signing with Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen the two names been linked with the club.

However, with just about 15 days left in the window, Madrid need to make a decisive move now. Whether they improve their squad with a midfielder or bring in Neymar to spoil Barcelona’s party remains to be seen.