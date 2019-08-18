Reports: Real Madrid’s Neymar deal in jeopardy because of two players

Real Madrid are ready to go to war with FC Barcelona for the signing of Neymar. The Brazil international is seemingly the final piece of Zinedine Zidane’s jigsaw, with Los Blancos even ready to offer players in return for his services to PSG. However, their deal is now reportedly in jeopardy because of two players.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, via the Express, Real Madrid are in danger of losing out on Neymar because of their inability to sell two players of their own. Both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez were put on the transfer list by Los Blancos, however, neither could find a club to move to and ended up staying in Madrid.

Both Rodriguez and Bale were included in Real Madrid’s matchday squad for their league opener against Celta Vigo, with the latter even playing from the start.

Meanwhile, Zidane himself rejected any notion of Bale leaving the club now, months after he publicly stated that he wants the Welshman gone.

“He’s going to stay and we all have to think of that as a positive thing.

“The injury to Eden Hazard was bad luck for us but it didn’t change the plans we had for Bale in this game.

“Gareth and everyone else here is going to show this shirt the respect it deserves,” Zidane had said in a recent press conference.

Meanwhile, this now leaves Barcelona with a free march for Neymar. The Blaugrana are looking to wrap up a deal for their ex-player before the September 2 deadline day and are even willing to offer players in return for his services.