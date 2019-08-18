Reports: Manchester United identify Alexis Sanchez replacement, player wants to join the club

Manchester United have been trying to offload Alexis Sanchez from their squad for quite some time but a deal hasn’t materialised yet. However, with concrete reports emerging that Inter Milan are closing to completing a deal for him, United have now turned their attention towards a potential replacement.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Fernando Llorente has been on the radar of the club for quite some time now. He was even rumoured to be joining the club during the final few days of the English transfer window but a move didn’t materialise.

Now Team Talk report that United are back in market for the Spaniard as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. Llorente is a free agent after having left Tottenham Hotspur post last season and can be signed by the club even with the transfer window now closed.

Sanchez’s sale will free up a considerable amount from the wage budget and United wouldn’t think twice before getting Llorente on board. With a young attacking line up of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James, the addition of an experienced customer would do a world of good to the players.

It’ll also provide manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a plan B in what could be a long season for the Manchester United side as they are set to play in the Europa League as well.