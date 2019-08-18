Reports: Bayern Munich and PSG go head to head for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate

With just about 15 days left in the summer transfer window, the European hotshots are fast-tracking moves for their respective targets. And Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are now ready to swoop in for Juventus midfielder Emre Can.

With the signings of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal and Adrien Rabiot from PSG, Juventus are in a position to let one of their midfielders leave. According to reports in Tuttosport (via Daily Mail), Maurizio Sarri has deemed Can as surplus to requirements and is ready to discuss a potential move.

The report adds that both Bayern and PSG have made enquiries for the former Liverpool midfielder and more updates on the same can be expected in the coming days. Both the German and the French clubs were interested in the midfielder before Juventus completed his signing on a free last season.

However, with a plethora of midfielders in the side now, Can has been left free to find a suitable club for himself. The German hasn’t been highly impressive in his brief stint with the Turin-based side so far with only four goals and an assist to show for in 37 appearances last season.

Juventus start their Serie A campaign on Saturday against Parma.