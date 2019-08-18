Liverpool did not hunt actively for players in the 2019/20 transfer window. The Reds felt confident with their current squad and only added one reserve goalkeeper, Adrian, to the first team. Furthermore, there were not many departures from the club as well but they are now in for a huge payment after Philippe Coutinho’s move to Bayern Munich.

According to a report by the Sun, Liverpool are set to earn up to £18 Million from Philippe Coutinho’s move from Barcelona to Bayern Munich. The Reds will be forwarded the entirety of Coutinho’s loan fee, which Bayern will have to pay to Barcelona.

While Coutinho joins the Bavarians on loan for the season, Bayern do have an option to purchase him outright next season. However, in order to do that, they will have to pay a reported £120 Million more to the Spanish giants.

Coutinho will become Bayern’s sixth signing of the summer. The German league champions signed Jann Fiete-Arp, Lucas Hernandez, and Benjamin Pavard earlier during the transfer window, before wrapping up deals for Ivan Perisic and Mickael Cuisance.

Despite the additions to their squad, however, Bayern could only muster a draw in their opening match of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season. The Bavarians drew 2-2 versus Hertha Berlin, despite scoring first.