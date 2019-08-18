Reports: Juventus hoping to sign Barcelona youngster on cut-price deal

Juventus completed some shrewd signings in the transfer market this season, in order to build the perfect squad around Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Bianconeri aren’t done just yet and are eyeing a move for one Barcelona youth star.

According to Don Balon, Juventus are looking to sign Juan Miranda from Barcelona in the final few days of this transfer window. The young left-back’s chances of making the first-team have been dealt a massive blow, with Barcelona signing Junior Firpo to cover for Jordi Alba, and thus could move away.

Meanwhile, if Juventus are to sign Miranda, they would be required to pay Barcelona a meagre fee of €10 Million. However, the report states that Barcelona are only willing to let Miranda leave on loan. The Italian giants, meanwhile, can raise their offer for the young Spaniard in order to appease the Blaugrana into selling the youngster.

Juventus have already brought in a new left-back this summer in Luca Pellegrini. The Italian youngster joined in a swap deal with Leonardo Spinazzola, who joined AS Roma in his place.

Nevertheless, any deal that the Italian champions wish to complete has to be done by the September 2 deadline. However, the Bianconeri would be hoping to wrap this up in under a week, with the Serie A opening day on the horizon.