Reports: Real Madrid players unhappy with Florentino Perez’s choice of midfielder for the upcoming season

Real Madrid started their La Liga campaign on a winning note by getting the better of Celta Vigo 3-1. However, that wasn’t before they were handed a scare when Luka Modric was sent off in the 56th minute.

From the start of the transfer window, Madrid have been in the market for a midfielder. For a long time, they were linked with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba but a move didn’t materialise.

Ajax’s UEFA Champions League star midfielder Donny van de Beek was rumoured to be a target as well. However, Madrid haven’t been able to complete a deal for any of the aforementioned players and with just about 15 days left in the transfer window, time’s running up.

According to reports in Diario Gol, president Florentino Perez has informed the Madrid players that if a midfield signing isn’t completed, he’ll favour James Rodriguez in one of the midfield positions.

This decision has left the Madrid dressing room shocked as they are not sure whether James can perform the duties which they hope from a midfielder to the fullest. It remains to be seen whether these rumours have any truth in them.