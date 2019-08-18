Reports: Real Madrid open to Luka Jovic departure; Serie A giants interested

Real Madrid are not done with their transfer window just yet. Los Blancos are in talks to sign more players while are also considering the sale of some of their own. One such star, who has been in the transfer news lately, has now been linked with a move to Italy.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are lining up a shock move for Real Madrid star Luka Jovic. The Serbian international has reportedly failed to impress Zinedine Zidane, who is willing to let the striker leave less than two months since joining the club.

Initial reports stated that Los Blancos were open to sending the youngster on loan for the season and replacing him with a more proven back-up striker. It is unclear, at the moment, whether Inter are planning to approach the Spanish giants with a purchase or loan offer.

The Nerazzurri themselves are in the hunt for a new striker, after Edin Dzeko signed a new contract with AS Roma. They have been linked with Napoli’s Arek Milik and Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez during this period.

Meanwhile, Jovic made his professional debut for Real Madrid on the opening day of La Liga, replacing Karim Benzema late on. Before the Serbian’s introduction, Los Blancos had already set up a healthy three-goal lead, courtesy of Benzema, Toni Kroos, and Lucas Vazquez. Opponents Celta Vigo did score one late on but to no avail as Real started their campaign with a win.