Reports: Financial demands which scuppered Manchester United’s move for Paulo Dybala

According to various sources, Paulo Dybala was very close to signing for Manchester United this summer, before the Red Devils turned down the offer because of his whopping £18million yearly salary and his agent’s fee of £13million.

The original transfer, had it met success, would have seen the Argentine sign for Manchester United and Romelu Lukaku, United’s own forward, would have taken his place with the Bianconeri.

However, The Times and SportBible report that United was asked to shell out £13million on agent fees on top of the £18million salary demanded by Dybala.

The Red Devils thus ended their interest in the 25-year-old, after they failed to reach an agreement over his transfer away from Juventus.

Dybala has since remained with Juventus and the Bianconeri themselves have withdrawn all offers for the star – and yesterday, he responded with a stunning goal that gifted his side a 1-0 win against Triestina in a pre-season friendly.

Watch the goal and the other highlights right here:

The former Palermo striker is likely to remain at Juventus after his United move failed.

“A lot of players have declined to come to Man Utd in recent years,” Former Red Devil Rio Ferdinand told the Daily Star when asked about the Argentine’s situation.

“They’ve chosen somewhere else.”

“But I don’t know how Dybala had the audacity to turn them down when he’s on the bench at Juventus. He needs to start playing some football.

“Maybe he’s thinking: ‘I want to be Champions League or I’ll sit on the bench. I’d rather do that than play at Man Utd’.” he concluded.