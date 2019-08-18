Reports: Manchester United ready to pay World Cup finalist to leave

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to pay star defender Marcos Rojo to leave the club this summer.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has established that Rojo is not a necessary entity at Old Trafford, especially after the Red Devils signed Harry Maguire earlier this month, for a world-record fee of £85million.

United now have seven centre-backs – Maguire, Rojo, Chris Smalling, Eric Billy, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

Maguire and Lindelof the guaranteed starters at the club while Solskjaer is fine with handing out occasional chances for Smalling, Bailly and Jones.

Rojo is hence the odd one out and it would do the club a lot of good if he leaves, according to the club’s representatives themselves.

However, the Argentine still has two years left on the £130,000-a-week contract he signed in March 2018. Moreover, the £20million asking price they set for the 29-year-old, apart from his wage demands, have made it hard for United to offload him so far.

Mirror has since reported that United have finally struck an agreement with Rojo this week which will see them hand the 2014 FIFA World Cup finalist a significant chunk of the £13.5million due on his contract.

It is being reported that the defender will move to any club within the La Liga or the Serie A, provided they take him on loan.