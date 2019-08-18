Reports: Chelsea star subject of transfer war between two Ligue 1 giants

Chelsea have been unable to sign any new players this summer, courtesy of a FIFA-issued transfer ban. As a result, the Blues have been wary of letting too many players walk away from the club. However, one star may be one his way to France, with two Ligue 1 giants set to fight for his signature.

According to the Express, Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko is caught in a transfer war between Ligue 1 sides, Paris Saint Germain and AS Monaco. The Frenchman spent last season on loan at AC Milan and is not expected to be a part of Frank Lampard’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

Bakayoko’s former club Monaco is seemingly interested in handing him a lifeline to revitalize his career. PSG, on the other hand, are also interested in taking the Frenchman in order to improve the squad depth.

Meanwhile, Lampard refused to be drawn into speculation over Bakayoko’s future in his latest press conference. The Englishman stated that he is a part of the squad and has been professional throughout the window.

Along with Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta is also expected to leave Chelsea in order to make room for academy graduate Reece James. Although, a decision on the Italian’s future hasn’t been fully made yet, with James still recovering from an injury.