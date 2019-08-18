Reports: Barcelona President makes one final move to close Neymar signing

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly tired of the lack of progress in negotiations for Neymar Jr. and now, it has been revealed that Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu himself will take charge of the situation to close the signing of the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star.

It is Sport that reports that Bartomeu will now make one final move to close the signing of the 27-year-old.

According to the Spanish publication, there is another reason for this move – the Blaugrana do not want Real Madrid to advance further in their own offer for the PSG forward.

The ongoing summer transfer window will shut down on 2nd September – which means that Barcelona have less than two weeks remaining to try and sign Neymar. The player himself wants to move to the Catalan giants but lack of funds and Real Madrid’s interest have so far prevented the move from taking place.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the only offer that Barcelona have tabled for Neymar is a player plus cash deal that involves the exchange of two stars – Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal – along with €60million as the transfer fee.

The Parisians have revealed that they want either Ousmane Dembele or Samuel Umtiti in exchange, along with €100million – but as of right now, the Catalans do not want to transfer either of them.