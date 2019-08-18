Reports: Real Madrid linked with late 60 Million move for Premier League star

Real Madrid are seemingly not done yet with their transfer business. Los Blancos did bring in five new players early on, before settling their outgoing business. However, reports suggest that they aren’t done with their business yet and will make a late move for one Premier League superstar.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid will make a late 60 Million bid for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen, in order to appease the club into selling him. The Dane has entered the final year of his contract and is refusing to sign a renewal. As a result, failure to sell him in the next ten days will result in Spurs potentially losing him on a free transfer – a situation Los Blancos are looking to exploit.

Real Madrid are left especially thin in the middle of the park after they decided to sell Marcos Llorente and Mateo Kovacic and loan out Dani Ceballos. James Rodriguez has been kept at Santiago Bernabeu, as a result, along with Isco and Federico Valverde.

If completed, Eriksen will become Real Madrid’s sixth major signing this summer. The thirteen-time Champions League winners have already signed Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao. They have also brought in youngster Takefusa Kubo with a view towards a first-team spot in the future.