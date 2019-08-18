Fans direct Neymar chants at Barcelona president, ask for his signing

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu encountered an unusual surprise yesterday, as fans gathered outside the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain on Friday – to request for Neymar’s potential return to the club this summer.

Watch the video right here.

“Neymar! Neymar!” chanted the young supporters, showing how eager they are to see the Brazilian return to the Camp Nou. President Bartomeu and Eric Abidal – the club’s sporting director and former Barcelona player himself – heard the chants as they headed into the hotel around 1:00 pm local time in Bilbao.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s sporting director Leonardo, in a recent interview with RMC Sport, discussed Neymar’s possible move back to Barcelona. He even added that rumours that the Brazilian was forced to train alone were false and that the player was going through a rehabilitation process.

“He is a player of Paris Saint-Germain, there is still three years of his contract in Paris, we must not forget,” Leonardo said while in conversation with RMC.

“We must analyse everything, we must fix everything before he can play again. Neymar made mistakes. You know, I didn’t know him. As the days go by, I get to know him. And I honestly think he’s a good boy with a very good background. And on the pitch, he’s an amazing player.

“There are discussions for his future, as you know it today – with Barcelona, but nothing advanced.”