Reports: Real Madrid identify Brazil star as Neymar alternative

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have effectively ended their hopes of signing Neymar Jr. this summer and that they have now shortlisted an alternative option for the Brazilian – Everton Soares, also a member of the Brazil national team.

It is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid are prepared to sign the Gremio star and former teammate of Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo, before the summer transfer window shuts down on 2nd September.

The left-winger has played a total of 154 matches for Gremio since signing with them in 2014 – and he has scored 39 goals and record ten assists till date.

In the 2018-19 season, he played 19 matches for the Brazilian club, finishing his campaign with seven goals and one assist.

Everton Soares was also a part of the Brazilian national team that recently lifted the Copa America on their home soil. In fact, he was named as a direct replacement for the then-injured Neymar, who could not play in the competition after a Qatar defender brought him down during a friendly game in June.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane expects the 23-year-old to show better footballing quality than Neymar himself. The Frenchman is apparently of the opinion that Everton is a much better player at the moment right now, than what the PSG star was at the same age level.

It is expected that Real Madrid will arrive at a final decision regarding the star, in the days to come.