Reports: Manchester United star to follow Romelu Lukaku and join Inter Milan

Manchester United aren’t done with their transfer business just yet. The Red Devils have brought in three new players but are in talks to sell offload of the first team members before finalizing the squad. One such player is said to be on the verge of moving to Inter Milan, following in the footsteps of Romelu Lukaku.

According to Daily Mail, forward Alexis Sanchez is set to become the second player to join Inter Milan from Manchester United this summer. The Chilean has been granted permission to speak with the Nerazzurri about a potential loan move until the end of the season.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, will have to pay the Red Devils 5 Million upfront to take Sanchez on loan for the season. The Italian giants will further part ways with 18 Million if they extend his loan for another year. However, Sanchez’s wages are a big stumbling block at the moment, and the Manchester United star will have to willingly sacrifice a part of it in order to seal a move.

Sanchez, in all likeliness, will follow Romelu Lukaku’s path into joining Inter. Moreover, the report states that the Chilean would even be open to accepting a wage package slightly less than Lukaku, who became the highest-paid player in the history of the club after completing his move earlier this summer.