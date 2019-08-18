Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign PSG superstar

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Portuguese footballing legend and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo wants his club to overtake both Barcelona and Real Madrid in the transfer race for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr.

According to Don Balon, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have their own stumbling blocks that prevent them from signing the Brazilian right now. In Barcelona’s case, it is their lack of sufficient funds to complete the deal whereas, for Real Madrid, the problem is posed by James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale who are refusing to leave the club as part of any deal with PSG.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo himself has apparently expressed his wish to play alongside Neymar and wants Juventus to sign the 27-year-old this summer, according to the Spanish news agency. The publication further suggests that Juventus are ready to shell out as much as €100million and also exchange star attacker Paulo Dybala in a player-plus-cash deal for the player.

As we all know by now, Neymar himself is currently looking to force through an exit from PSG this summer after having struggled to settle both on and off the pitch in Paris following his world-record £200million move from Barcelona in 2017.

Reports suggest that his favoured destination is Barcelona, but the Catalans are yet to make a solid move for him this summer.