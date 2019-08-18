Reports: Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate demands summer move to Serie A giants

As per various sources, it has been understood that Serie A giants Inter Milan are Arturo Vidal’s favoured destination, should he choose to leave Barcelona this summer.

It is FCInterNews.it that reports the latest development in Arturo Vidal’s transfer situation.

According to the Italian publication, the Chilean star does not play any role in Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde’s plans at the Camp Nou this season and is also among the official list of players who could be sold before the summer transfer window closes on September 2nd.

The news agency further reports that Barcelona value Vidal at about €15million but at the same time, they have not excluded the idea of sending him out on a possible loan move either.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have expressed interest in the 32-year-old and they are also ready to sign him on loan.

According to various sources, Vidal himself has a very strong relationship with Inter’s new manager Antonio Conte and is hence prepared to move to the San Siro this summer – even if it means he will have to take a wage cut. FCInterNews.it reports that he is due to earn €7million at Barcelona next season, but would be happy to reduce that to €6million if Inter Milan come calling.