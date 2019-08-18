Zinedine Zidane gives his final decision on the future of Gareth Bale at Real Madrid

The future of Wales international Gareth Bale at La Liga giants Real Madrid has been an ongoing discussion for much of the summer transfer window.

At first, he was touted with a move away from Real Madrid after not finding himself in the plans of manager Zinedine Zidane. And that route out looked to be Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning.

However, Bale’s move to China collapsed in the final moments, though it did not stop him from getting linked with a transfer to a few other clubs in Europe.

But it looks like all the speculation about the Welshman’s future has been brought to an end by none other than Zidane himself.

View this post on Instagram Vamos! Great start to the season ⚪️💪🏼 #HalaMadrid A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on Aug 17, 2019 at 10:17am PDT

“He [Bale] is going to stay. “Everyone we have helps us to think positively,” Zidane said on Saturday after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Celta Vigo with Bale starting the match on the right wing.

“You have to focus on the season, nothing more. [Eden] Hazard’s injury was bad luck for us, but it didn’t change the idea we had with Bale starting the game. “Gareth, James [Rodriguez]… Everyone here is going to defend the shirt the way it deserves to be,” the former France international said.

He event went on to praise Bale for his display in the hard-fought win in the league opener where Luka Modric received a red card.

“We played a very complete game from the start. And did so well with 10 players. We suffered to get the result. Vinicius [Junior] and Gareth did well defensively, and did Lucas [Vazquez] and Isco later,” Zidane said.