Reports: Manchester United lose key target to Serie A giants

Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly close to signing Hirving Lozano from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, according to reports. The Mexican attacker was also a prime target for Manchester United until recently.

It is Fabrizio Romano, a football reporter for The Guardian, Sky Sports, Calciomercato and Gianluca Di Marzio who reports that both Napoli and Lozano himself have agreed on terms with each other for the move.

He further adds that the star forward will arrive in Italy next week – which is when he will have his medicals and sign his new contract with the Serie A club.

It is also being understood that Eindhoven will earn close to €42million as the transfer fee for the deal to take place.

Hirving Lozano to Napoli, here we go! He'll be in Italy next week to have medicals and sign his contract. €42M to PSV, the release clause will be paid. 🇲🇽 #transfers #Lozano #Napoli — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2019

Lozano joined Eindhoven from CF Pachuca in 2017, for a reported fee of just €8million. He has played 79 matches for the Dutch club till date, scoring 40 goals and making 23 assists along the way, so far.

Earlier, in April, the player himself had commented on Manchester United’s reported interest in him.

“I liked Manchester United a lot [as a child]. In Spain my favourite team is Barcelona,” Lozano was quoted as saying.

He further added: “It’s nice English papers talk nicely about me. It’s special. Personally, I say thanks for the nice words. I always try to improve and give something extra. I will keep on improving.”

Quotes via Bleacher Report.