Reports: PSG superstar secures transfer to David Beckham’s MLS franchise

It has been Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr who has been getting all the attention in recent weeks for his rumoured move back to Spain with Barcelona.

But one of the other superstars in the PSG squad seems to have put pen to the paper for a proposed move during the next year.

It is Uruguay international striker Edinson Cavani who is being reported to have finalised a deal in place for a transfer to Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2020.

Cavani is set to move to the US with MLS’ newest addition Inter Miami CF which is co-owned by former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham.

The team are set to join the league as part of the MLS expansion in 2020.

Italian reporter Nicolo Schira has claimed that Cavani has already sealed his move to the MLS side for 2020 and is set to become the face of the Miami franchise.

L’#InterMiami ha prenotato Edinson #Cavani per il 2020: il bomber uruguaiano sarà il grande colpo della nuova franchigia #MLS. Pronto un ricco triennale per il #Matador che quest’anno disputerà l’ultimo anno con il #PSG. #calciomercato — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 17, 2019

Schira writes that the 32-year-old, who has also played for Palermo and Napoli in Italy, will sign a three-year-deal with United legend Beckham’s club.

The Uruguayan hitman was on target for PSG from a penalty kick as they opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a 3-0 win over Nimes Olympique at the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 12.