Reports: Amount Liverpool will receive with Philippe Coutinho’s move to Bayern Munich revealed

Philippe Coutinho has been on the verge of an exit from Barcelona for almost all of the summer transfer window and finally, the club have got what they wanted.

The former Liverpool man is set to join Bayern Munich on a season-long loan. The German champions are even ready to pay all of Coutinho’s £11 million wages at the club and will even pay Barcelona an £18 million loan fee.

However, the La Liga giants will pass on all of the £18 million to Liverpool as part of the £145 million fees through which Coutinho joined Barcelona, according to reports in Sport. The Brazilian is expected to complete the move on ‘Sunday or Monday’ as Bayern confirmed.

The former Liverpool man was previously linked with a move back to the Premier League with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all interested in his signature. However, a move failed to materialise and Coutinho had to stay put at Camp Nou.

He was then rumoured to be involved in a possible swap deal which would have seen him move to PSG with Neymar moving the other side.