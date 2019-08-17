Reports: Inter Milan’s contract offer for Alexis Sanchez revealed

Antonio Conte is currently overseeing a massive overhaul at Inter Milan and after adding Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United to his squad, he has his eyes set on another one of United’s players.

Reports have emerged that Conte wants to sign out of favour Alexis Sanchez from the Red Devils. However, his huge wages are coming in the way and the Chilean will have to take a heavy pay cut if he decides to move back to Serie A.

Sanchez is currently earning round about £9 million per year in wages, which equates to around £560,000 per week. Inter, on the other hand, as reported by Daily Mail, only have enough budget to offer a £5 million a year contract to the former Barcelona star. The report claims that Inter are willing to pay £20 million transfer fee for him.

Sanchez is currently not fully fit to feature for United, which could be another roadblock in the move. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently spoke highly of the forward.

“Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard,” he said.

“He’s part of our squad and he is a really good player. He has had three weeks now, so he’s a few weeks behind the rest but close to being part of it. We don’t have the biggest forward line in numbers so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect. We expect him to come good at this club, he’s quality.”