Reports: Zinedine Zidane against Florentino Perez’s idea of bringing Premier League midfielder to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are well aware of the fact that they still need a couple more signings to push Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for the La Liga title. A midfield signing is one of them.

Club president Florentino Perez has been on the lookout for a midfielder who could substantially improve their squad for the upcoming season ever since the transfer window opened. However, now with just about 15 days left in the window, Perez doesn’t have many options left.

According to reports in Don Balon, he still has his eyes set on Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, who Spurs could allow to leave as they have enough options in the midfielder area. Manager Zinedine Zidane, on the other hand, doesn’t have enough trust in the playmaker and believes he won’t improve the squad.

This could mean that Madrid will have to wait right until the deadline day to add a midfielder to their squad. But before that the manager-president duo need to get on the same page as it is Zidane who will be managing the squad in the coming season and not Perez.

Whether Madrid still decide to move in for the Spurs midfielder or change their target remains to be seen.