Reports: Napoli to sign Manchester United target after failing to capture Real Madrid star

It has been a weird summer of transfer business for Manchester United. The Red Devils made some impressive additions to their backline but felt short up front. One player, who was long touted to be their target, is now set to move to Serie A giants Napoli.

According to reports by Don Balon, Napoli are close to signing Manchester United long-term target Hirving Lozano. The Mexico international was linked with the Red Devils at the start of the transfer window, but the instead decided to move for Daniel James.

Meanwhile, a move for Lozano also means that Napoli have retracted their interest from James Rodriguez. The Real Madrid star was rumoured to be edging closer to a move to Naples throughout the summer. However, Los Blancos eventually decided to keep him with several injuries in the squad.

Napoli will have to pay €42 Million for the services of Lozano, if they are to free him from his PSV Eindhoven contract. Personal terms will also need to be agreed between the two parties, although they aren’t expected to be a hindrance.

Meanwhile, the Serie A giants are also reportedly in the hunt for Mauro Icardi. The Argentine was shunned at his current club Inter Milan by new boss Antonio Conte, who even presented his number ‘9’ shirt to new signing Romelu Lukaku.