Reports: Manchester United flop turns down loan deal despite club agreement

Manchester United have all but confirmed their 2019/20 squad. The Red Devils brought in three new players, all of whom have been drafted into the first team. They are now planning to offload a few in order to make space in their squad. However, one such star has reportedly turned down a move.

According to sports journalist Tancredi Palmieri, via GiveMeSport, Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has turned down a move to AS Roma, despite the two clubs reaching an agreement. The Red Devils even offered to pay €9.5 Million worth of Sanchez’s wages to get rid of him but the player himself refused to move away.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently commented on the star, stating that he is close to making the first team again.

“It’s these stories again that he’s been put in the reserves – of course, he hasn’t.

“He’s a few weeks behind the rest, but he’s very close to being part of it.

“We don’t have the biggest forward line in numbers, so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect. We expect him to come good at this club. He’s quality,” Solskjaer said.

It remains unclear, however, whether the Chilean will make the Manchester United squad for their match against Wolves in the Premier League.