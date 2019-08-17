Reports: Inter Milan accept bid for star striker as path for Romelu Lukaku to lead their line clears up

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi finally looks to be on his way out of the club with Napoli emerging as the favourites to win the race to sign him.

According to reports in Tuttosport, Inter have accepted Napoli’s bid for the Argentine striker and the only thing stopping the deal from being made official is the agreement of personal terms between Icardi and Napoli.

The Serie A club’s chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly had a phone call with Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara where the duo discussed the striker’s role in the rebuilding of the club. The report also adds that Napoli will give the player time to settle down and return to his best.

Napoli have reportedly bid €60 million plus bonuses for Icardi which Inter have accepted. This makes Romelu Lukaku, the Milan-based club’s latest signing as the one to lead the line in the upcoming season.

Lukaku arrived in a deal worth around €75 million from Manchester United and was even awarded the no.9 jersey at the club, which Icardi donned before the Belgian’s arrival. With around 15 days left in the transfer window, an announcement on the Icardi to Napoli deal can be expected in the coming days.