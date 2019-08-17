Reports: Real Madrid make Manchester United star priority ahead of Neymar

Real Madrid are still in the hunt to sign Neymar Jr. from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer transfer window, but Zinedine Zidane has another player in mind as his first choice.

Diario Gol are reporting that the Frenchman wants his compatriot Paul Pogba to make his way through the doors of the Santiago Bernabeu in this window, and wants the deal done as soon as possible.

While signing Neymar would be great for the club, they see Pogba as someone who can genuinely add to their depth in midfield, and can show his true worth to Los Blancos.

Zidane on Pogba and Neymar

The biggest hurdle to cross in this entire process, however, is the fact that Manchester United are unwilling to part with their star midfielder for anything less than 160 million euros, an amount that Real President Florentino Perez is not ready to pay.

At Madrid, the club is convinced that Pogba wants to switch the red of United with the white of Real Madrid, after hinting that it was time for a move, but the Red Devils have maintained that the Frenchman is staying put this season.

With just a little bit of time left in the window, the World Cup winner could still end up in La Liga, but everything will have to move very quickly.