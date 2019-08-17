OFFICIAL: Manchester United target extends contract with current club

PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn has officially shut down all transfer rumours of him joining Premier League giants Manchester United, by signing a new contract with his club on Friday.

The new contract will extend his time at the Dutch giants by another four years, which means that he will now remain with Eindhoven until the summer of 2023.

Mirror reports that the Dutch international was linked with a number of Europe’s top clubs this summer, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United among those reportedly interested in the winger. Manchester United were the front-runners in the transfer race to sign him, but with the player himself pledging his future with Eindhoven, the Red Devils will now have to wait for a little longer to try and finalize a move for him.

“Signing a new deal with Eindhoven was a conscious choice,” Bergwijn said in a statement as quoted by the club’s official website. “I feel I have made the right decision.”

“I was on the radar of a range of clubs, but I realised that everything should be perfect, both for me and PSV. And that’s why I decided to commit my long-term future to the club,” he further clarified the reason for his latest contract extension.