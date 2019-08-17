Reports: Barcelona ready to swap two stars for Neymar’s PSG teammate

Reports suggest that La Liga giants Barcelona are no longer interested in signing Neymar from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) – they are apparently more keen on acquiring the services of the Brazilian’s teammate Kylian Mbappe.

It is Don Balon that reports that Barcelona have grown increasingly tired of pursuing Neymar and that they are now ready to try and sign Mbappe after the player himself apparently warned the Ligue 1 giants that the ongoing 2019-20 season would be his last year in France.

Though Barcelona are not yet ready with an offer for the Frenchman, Don Balon claims that the Catalans would be interested in signing the 20-year-old in a swap deal – and that they have already lined up a move for both Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti who would join the French club in exchange for Mbappe.

Earlier, it was reported that Real Madrid are also interested in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, but Los Blancos are currently close to agreeing on terms with Neymar for a proposed move this summer itself.

If Zinedine Zidane and co. sign the Brazilian, they may be forced to give up their hopes of signing Mbappe – who alone is valued at over €200million in the transfer market right now.

Mbappe impressed for PSG in 2018-19, scoring 39 goals and making 17 assists from a total of 43 appearances for the Parisians.