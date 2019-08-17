Reports: Serie A giants keen on summer move for Manchester United flop

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A giants Inter Milan are keen on signing Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez this summer, in a bid to bolster their attack ahead of the upcoming season.

Sanchez – who has previously played for the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal – joined Manchester United in January 2018 for a fee of €34million, but has since failed to rise up to expectations.

The same player who scored 47 goals in 141 matches at Barcelona and 80 goals in 166 matches at Arsenal, has scored only five goals in 45 matches at Old Trafford till date. In the 2018-19 season, Sanchez accounted for just two goals and four assists.

However, the 30-year-old had a relatively-good Copa America 2019 with Chile in June and July and he now wants to rejuvenate his career at a different club, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Earlier, former Manchester United and Arsenal star Robin van Persie had commented on Sanchez looking unhappy at the Red Devils.

“He needs to find a way to be happy again,” Van Persie had said.

“If you are happy, you want to create and have fun. He had that in his first couple of months from what I saw and he needs to find that again.”

“He can still play, he is still a fantastic football player. He just doesn’t really look happy. I can only guess, but from distance, he looks unhappy and he needs to find a way to be happy again.”